Don't do it again, says city

Repeat offenders had better watch out.

Vernon city council has approved amendments to the bylaw enforcement policy that could mean larger fines or more tickets for people who continue to break the rules despite repeated warnings and complaints.

“Repeat offenders are those who you continuously have to chase after, because there's a lot of staff time involved,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “When you've been warned, people need to understand we don't need to waste our time. If you are going to be a repeat offender, you're going to be fined more.”

Mund said the worst offenders are drivers who park their car at a meter and then leave it there all day despite getting a parking ticket.

“Some people leave their vehicles in the same spot, they'll get one ticket and then they'll leave it there. Now we'll leave two tickets on the same day.”

Property owners who don't comply with a warning from bylaw, or are the subject of repeated complaints from neighbours, may also find themselves in the suds.

“In order to increase voluntary compliance, individuals owning or occupying properties having multiple complaints verified through investigation may be subject to immediate fine through the mailing or delivery of bylaw offence notices,” states the amended bylaw. In these cases, multiple complaints means “more than two related to the same property within a 12 month period or continued violations of the same bylaw sections on a yearly basis, requiring bylaw officer attendance to investigate and verify a violation is occurring.”

The bylaw officer investigating the complaint is also being given some discretion over the case.

Coun. Scott Anderson asked bylaw to go easy in the case of neighbourhood squabbles.

“If we go hard and fast with this, there could be a lot of angry people,” Anderson said.