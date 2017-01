Photo: Contributed

Vernon's mayor is looking forward to the Rogers Hometown Hockey event taking place in front of city hall Jan. 21-22.

"It's a great event for our community," Akbal Mund said during a council meeting. "It's being set up at city hall.

Come out and enjoy the attractions."

The festival promises appearances by hometown heroes and broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

A number of hockey-themed games and events will be held throughout the two days.