Truck pulled from lake

It is quite possibly the biggest haul to ever come out of Swan Lake.

On Wednesday a full-size Dodge Ram truck was hauled from the frigid waters.

The truck broke through the ice on the weekend and settled on the bottom of the lake north of Vernon.

Crews had to locate the truck and cut a large rectangular hole in the ice before divers with Inland Divers Underwater Services could enter the water and hook up the truck.

Because sediment on the lake bottom was stirred up by the activities, divers said visibility was low and they basically had to feel their way around and hook the tow line to the truck.

A large tow truck 100 meters from the shoreline then pulled the red pickup to shore.

Kandis Lipsett, with the Ministry of Environment, said one of the main concerns was leaking fuel or oil from the vehicle.

“Fortunately, the ice will act as a boom,” said Lipsett as crews began to haul the truck from lake.

As soon as the vehicle emerged from the hole, Lipsett inspected the water to see if any fuel had leaked.

“There was no sheen on the water and I did not see anything dripping from the truck so it looks good,” said Lipsett.

Coincidentally, it was almost exactly one year ago when another truck broke through the ice on Swan Lake about 200 metres north of the current mishap.

Inland Divers Underwater Services were called to secure that vehicle as well.