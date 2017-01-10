38252

Vernon  

Truck pulled from lake

- | Story: 185681

It is quite possibly the biggest haul to ever come out of Swan Lake.

On Wednesday a full-size Dodge Ram truck was hauled from the frigid waters.

The truck broke through the ice on the weekend and settled on the bottom of the lake north of Vernon.

Crews had to locate the truck and cut a large rectangular hole in the ice before divers with Inland Divers Underwater Services could enter the water and hook up the truck.

Because sediment on the lake bottom was stirred up by the activities, divers said visibility was low and they basically had to feel their way around and hook the tow line to the truck.

A large tow truck 100 meters from the shoreline then pulled the red pickup to shore.

Kandis Lipsett, with the Ministry of Environment, said one of the main concerns was leaking fuel or oil from the vehicle.

“Fortunately, the ice will act as a boom,” said Lipsett as crews began to haul the truck from lake.

As soon as the vehicle emerged from the hole, Lipsett inspected the water to see if any fuel had leaked.

“There was no sheen on the water and I did not see anything dripping from the truck so it looks good,” said Lipsett.

Coincidentally, it was almost exactly one year ago when another truck broke through the ice on Swan Lake about 200 metres north of the current mishap.

Inland Divers Underwater Services were called to secure that vehicle as well.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2915325
3700 Inverness
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$489,000
more details
38034


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Whisper
Whisper Vernon SPCA >


37977


thetango-expectations-0110201764

Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be. Unfortunately in some cases like these, reality comes crashing down...
thetango-expectations-0110201774
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
They say don’t expect too much and now you know why.
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100