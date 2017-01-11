Tainted water clues

Photo: Save the Hullcar Aquifer Team

A report on the tainted water from Spallumcheen's Hullcar aquifer is due out next month and there is hope it may pinpoint the causes of the pollution.

Some 200 people on the Hullcar aquifer have been on a water quality notice for almost three years because of high nitrate levels in their drinking water.

Spallumcheen Mayor Janice Brown said recently she had been told by provincial officials a report would be issued soon, detailing the causes of the cancer-causing nitrates – which local people blame on effluent being spread on nearby fields by a large dairy operation.

The Ministry of Environment said a number of studies are underway.

“There are multiple environmental studies occurring in Hullcar Valley that when completed will help give government additional information of the pollution in the region and confirm where it is coming from,” said David Karn, environment ministry spokesperson. “This is a long-term project with all studies expected to completed by end of spring 2017.”

Karn listed the efforts being made by government officials, including:

A two-phase integrated monitoring study being undertaken by an inter-ministry working group. Phase 1 has been completed and the draft report is currently being finalized. Phase 2 work is underway and the report is scheduled to be completed by February 28, 2017.

Phase 1 of a post-harvest nitrate study conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture has been completed and the draft report will be posted to the ministry web page once complete. Phase 2 is scheduled to be completed in May 2017.

Environmental impact assessment reports have been submitted by three agricultural operations as required by the pollution abatement/prevention orders issued to these operations in 2016. The reports are currently being reviewed by staff, and will be posted to the ministry web page once they have been formally accepted by the ministry.

Meanwhile, Al Price, with the community group called Save the Hullcar Aquifer Team (SHAT), said the ministry has rejected his repeated request for more comprehensive testing of private well water and Steele Springs water for such things as steroids, antibiotics, pesticides, herbicides and a variety of substances frequently used in industrial dairies.

Water from the Hullcar aquifer is provided by the Steele Springs Waterworks District.