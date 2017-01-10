Red Cross to take over

Photo: N. Ok. Emergency Mgt. Program

The Red Cross is ready to take over emergency management operations for North Okanagan communities that pulled out of Vernon's program at the start of the year.

“All of the communities are going their own way,” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper.

Both Armstrong and Lumby councils reviewed the proposed contract for the provision of disaster relief services –primarily emergency social services, at meetings on Monday.

“If there is an emergency, (the Red Cross) would come and help us with whatever they do best,” said Pieper. “They have the resources to manage big events.”

The mayor said the Red Cross has agreed to a three-year contract through the North Okanagan Regional District with each community paying its share.

The communities include: Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby, Coldstream and Lumby.

Pieper said the deal would cost Armstrong about $2,500 a year. Lumby would pay $1,700.

The deal has yet to be signed but Pieper believes the program will be even better than Vernon's much lauded inter municipal program.

“We'll have better resources and more people involved in emergency events.”