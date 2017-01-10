38252
19 caught in drug sweep

A total of 19 people are facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance following an RCMP undercover operation in the North Okanagan. The sweep also revealed how the opiod, fentanyl, has tainted street level drugs.

Undercover operators were involved in the operation that targeted several local drug trafficking groups over the course of several days in November and December.

“The project saw undercover operators purchase various quantities from the street level to half ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.

Noseworthy says of the 19 suspects, six have been arrested and remain in custody, six have been arrested and release on conditions for a future court date and seven are wanted on arrest warrants.

Drugs were sold on the street as heroin but were later found to contain heroin, fentanyl and mixtures of both “which greatly increases the potency of an already highly toxic and dangerous drug,” Noseworthy said.

“This reinforces what has been widely known and reported - persons using illicit drugs do so without knowing what the drug actually contains and as a result put themselves, and potentially others, at significant risk.”

“This enforcement initiative is one part of Vernon/North Okanagan detachment's efforts to reduce crime by targeting those specifically responsible for drug trafficking in our community,” said Sgt. David Evans of the targeted policing unit. “Fentanyl is most certainly here and it's availability should be cause for concern for all involved - from the drug user to the health care providers and emergency responders.”

