'The play's the thing'

Theatre lovers are in for a treat.

Mainstage, an annual community theatre festival in B.C., will be held in Vernon this summer with up to 10 winning festival productions on show at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

“More than 60 community theatre clubs participate in zone festivals held in April and May, with hopes riding on the chance to take their winning play to Mainstage for friendly competition with the province's best. This year, to honour Canada's 150th birthday, an all-Canadian series of festivals will be held throughout B.C.,” Adele Kuyek, the chair of Mainstage BC told Vernon city council on Monday. "In all, up to 10 winning zone festival productions, complete with cast and crew, will arrive in Vernon to showcase their work and stay in our beautiful city." 

The group, Theatre BC, has asked for a $5,000 grant from the city to help with costs – and it appears likely to get it.

“It's going to be a good year for arts and culture,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “It's my opinion that it's a good thing for us to support.”

The event begins on the July long weekend, just as Funtastic starts in Vernon.

“We are also extremely lucky to have 100 rooms blocked off at various hotels for this event,” Kuyek said.

“We are hoping to have as many as 500 visitors come up for this event, let alone all the local theatre supporters in the area - Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Kelowna.” 

