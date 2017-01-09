Lots of snow, lots of work

Photo: File photo

City crews were scrambling to clear area roads Monday after the region's latest snow fall.

James Rice, manager of public works, said he expected crews to have the majority of roads cleared by Monday evening.

"We received about 10 to 15 cm of snow overnight depending on the area of town. Main roads were plowed and sanded by 8 a.m. this (Monday) morning and crews are currently working on residential areas. As long as we don't receive a substantial amount of snow, residential areas should be completed by this evening,” said Rice.

Rice said 2016 was a “fairly normal year as far as snow and ice. Although we still have some outstanding costs for 2016, it looks like we will be about $140,000 under our $660,000 annual budget.”

And, while crews battle with the piles of white stuff, some residents are happy with the effort, while others not so much.

A quick question on social media about how residents thought the city was doing on snow removal ranged from “What snow removal?” to “They are working hard and doing the best they can.”

Those who took the opportunity to blast works crews for what they see as a poor job of snow removal, prompted one councillor to come to the defense of city staff.

Scott Anderson said the system “isn't perfect and it causes major inconvenience for many people...especially the elderly and the handicapped. We all understand that. But there is no magic bullet for this because we're working with a fixed pool of resources in a zero sum game.”

Anderson pointed out if people want more snow removal, it will cost more money meaning either more taxes or cuts to other services.

“If anyone wants to increase our operating budget to be able to deal more efficiently with snow, and either cut other services or substantially increase taxation, then next time the city sends out a budget questionnaire like the one sent out earlier this year, please indicate which services you'd like cut or how high you'd like taxation to go. If enough people indicate they prefer snow removal to other services, we'll take that under advisement,” said Anderson.