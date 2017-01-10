37392

Vernon  

A big 'Respect' festival is planned for Vernon Sept. 18-24.

“It's going to be huge,” said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council.

The combined efforts of a number of Vernon community groups and charities has resulted in a $202,000 grant from the federal government's Canada 150 program, marking the country's birthday.

“The North Okanagan RespectFEST will be a wonderful chance for Canadians to increase their environmental conscience and celebrate cultural diversity,” said Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

A variety of celebratory and educational public events will take place during that week of September including:

  • Respect Lives Here – hosted by Allan Brooks Nature Centre to honour the land and indigenous culture
  • Respect Imagined Here – hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association to celebrate art, culture and history
  • Respect Grows Here – a one-day multicultural festival with food, music and dance from around the world and with produce from a multicultural garden
  • Respect Starts Here – hosted by the Social Planning Committee working with School District 22 to incorporate youth ideas in the design and creation of a public art piece

“It's really about a sense of pride of where we've been and where we're going,” Aaron Deans of Allan Brooks told city councillors on Monday.

