A big 'Respect' festival is planned for Vernon Sept. 18-24.
“It's going to be huge,” said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council.
The combined efforts of a number of Vernon community groups and charities has resulted in a $202,000 grant from the federal government's Canada 150 program, marking the country's birthday.
“The North Okanagan RespectFEST will be a wonderful chance for Canadians to increase their environmental conscience and celebrate cultural diversity,” said Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
A variety of celebratory and educational public events will take place during that week of September including:
- Respect Lives Here – hosted by Allan Brooks Nature Centre to honour the land and indigenous culture
- Respect Imagined Here – hosted by the Downtown Vernon Association to celebrate art, culture and history
- Respect Grows Here – a one-day multicultural festival with food, music and dance from around the world and with produce from a multicultural garden
- Respect Starts Here – hosted by the Social Planning Committee working with School District 22 to incorporate youth ideas in the design and creation of a public art piece
“It's really about a sense of pride of where we've been and where we're going,” Aaron Deans of Allan Brooks told city councillors on Monday.