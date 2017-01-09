Rainbow Xwalk moves west

Photo: thiscitylife.tumblr.com

A rainbow crosswalk planned for Vernon's downtown is moving west.

Last October, Vernon city council agreed to have an eight-colour rainbow crosswalk painted on 30th Avenue in the downtown, in front of Nolan's Pharmacy.

Only Coun. Scott Anderson opposed the crosswalk, fearing it would be divisive due to its symbolic connection to the LGBTQ community.

In a vote Monday, council agreed to a request to have the crosswalk installed on 30th, mid-block between 33rd and 34th streets.

“You can't abstain so I technically voted for it,” Anderson said, adding that he remains opposed to the crosswalk itself. “We've had the discussion in council, council voted for it, so there it is.”

Mayor Akbal Mund said there would be less traffic in that area to damage the crosswalk.

Work is expected to start in early spring.