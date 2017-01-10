38252

VJH capacity crunch

Things are busy at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, but according to Interior Health they are manageable.

Richard Harding, health service administrator for VJH, said it is not unusual to see an increase in patients at this time of year.

“As of (Monday), the hospital is at 115 per cent capacity, but it’s important to note that this number is simply a snapshot in time that changes on a regular basis. We do also generally see higher patient numbers after a weekend,” said Harding. “At VJH, we are able to accommodate additional patients thanks to our ability to temporarily increase room capacity as necessary.”

Last week, Kelowna General Hospital reported it was at 131 per cent of capacity, meaning longer wait times and some patients being housed in hallways.

The largest medical centre in the North Okanagan is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory and gastrointestinal type illness, but Harding said that is to be expected for this time of year.

“While it is a busy time at VJH, we want to reassure the public we are open and ready to care for anyone who attends the hospital. We encourage anyone who is unsure of whether they need to come to hospital to connect with their primary care provider or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 to speak to a medical professional,” said Harding, adding if anyone thinks they need immediate care they are urged to go to the emergency department.

“We do ask that people be patient when waiting to be seen in the ED, as people are seen and treated based on the urgency of their needs.”

The general public can help by minimizing the spread of illness. This means using proper hand-washing techniques, coughing and sneezing into the crook of an arm, wiping down frequently used objects and common surfaces, and properly disposing of tissues. This can also mean staying home from work, school or social gatherings if you are feeling ill.

