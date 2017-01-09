City taxes climb

Photo: Kate Bouey

City of Vernon taxes are going up.

Homeowners can expect to see a 3.58 per cent increase in local taxes due to a hike in the 2017 budget.

Breaking it down, 1.68 per cent will pay for an increase in city operations while 1.9 per cent is an annual stipend that pays for upgrades to the city's aging infrastructure.

“There are a couple of things I wanted to cut (from the budget) and it wasn't agreed to and they're going to look at it next year,” said Bob Spiers, city council's financial watchdog.

“I think we sharpened the pencils pretty good and we always know that it's going to have an impact on residents,” said Coun. Juliette Cunninham. “It's a tough thing to avoid.”

Coun. Scott Anderson believes the ongoing upgrades to the city's infrastracture is crucial.

“I'm for it because we're in dire need of infrastructure upgrades and that's where my emphasis is,” Anderson said. “For infrastructure at this point, because it's been let go for so long, I'd actually be in favour of more (of an increase).”