38252

Vernon  

Wild rescue on frozen lake

- | Story: 185556

A deer has an observant citizen and a some wildlife officials to thank for saving its life.

Conservation officer Tanner Beck said a call came in on the morning of Jan. 5 about a deer stuck on the ice of Okanagan Lake near Vernon.

The deer was unable to stand on the slippery surface and unable to make her way back to land.

“We decided to go out there and give her a hand,” said Beck.

Because no one knew how thick the ice was, Beck was not about to go strolling out onto the lake so an alternative rescue plan was needed.

An aluminum boat was used with the two conservation officers keeping one foot in the boat while the other propelled the craft across the ice.

They then used a snare pole – like the ones used by animal control – to grab the female yearling and bring her back to shore. A park ranger on the shore helped with the rescue by pulling the boat in with a rope.

The deer was then carried to the base of a nearby tree where she could catch her breath.

“She was pretty lethargic at first,” said Beck, adding the rescue happened at around 9:30 a.m. “We have no idea how long she was out there.”

Once she rested for a while, the deer bounded off into the woods.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2877500
235 Sadler road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
38006


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Ginger
Ginger Vernon SPCA >




screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37614