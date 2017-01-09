Wild rescue on frozen lake

Photo: Contributed

A deer has an observant citizen and a some wildlife officials to thank for saving its life.

Conservation officer Tanner Beck said a call came in on the morning of Jan. 5 about a deer stuck on the ice of Okanagan Lake near Vernon.

The deer was unable to stand on the slippery surface and unable to make her way back to land.

“We decided to go out there and give her a hand,” said Beck.

Because no one knew how thick the ice was, Beck was not about to go strolling out onto the lake so an alternative rescue plan was needed.

An aluminum boat was used with the two conservation officers keeping one foot in the boat while the other propelled the craft across the ice.

They then used a snare pole – like the ones used by animal control – to grab the female yearling and bring her back to shore. A park ranger on the shore helped with the rescue by pulling the boat in with a rope.

The deer was then carried to the base of a nearby tree where she could catch her breath.

“She was pretty lethargic at first,” said Beck, adding the rescue happened at around 9:30 a.m. “We have no idea how long she was out there.”

Once she rested for a while, the deer bounded off into the woods.