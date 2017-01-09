37392

Vernon  

More white stuff predicted

Better keep those snow shovels handy.

As the North Okanagan digs its way out of another winter dump of the white stuff, more snow is predicted for later in the day.

An estimated 10-15 cm of snow landed on the Vernon area overnight and Environment Canada is calling for flurries this afternoon with light snow in the evening for the North Okanagan.

There is also a chance of flurries Tuesday, but the skies are expected to clear by the evening with temperatures dipping to -14C and -15C Wednesday.

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for the region.

