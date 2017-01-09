38252
Vernon  

Who'll battle Foster?

With exactly four months to go until the provincial election, B.C. New Democrats don't have a candidate in place to run against sitting MLA Eric Foster for the Vernon Monashee riding.

Foster successfully ran twice for the Liberal party against past NDP candidate Mark Olsen.

Castanet has been told Olsen has no interest in trying his luck again against the government whip.

The Liberals are so organized that Foster was acclaimed as the official candidate six months ago. 

The only person who has declared an interest in running against Foster is Don Jefcoat of the Libertarian Party who announced last month and is still collecting the 75 signatures needed to make his nomination official.

“At this point, a nomination date hasn’t been set yet,” said Jen Holmwood, BC NDP media relations director. “There are a number of people interested in the nomination, but no approved candidates so far.”

Castanet was given a similar answer from the NDP in December.

Meanwhile, in the Shuswap, Sylvia Lindgren was acclaimed the NDP's provincial candidate at a meeting on the weekend. She'll be running against incumbent Liberal Greg Kyllo.

The NDP has 36 candidates selected in 87 ridings with a number of nomination meetings coming up over the next few weeks, Holmwood said.

