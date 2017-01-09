Truck breaks through ice

Photo: File photo Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy

There's more than fish in Swan Lake at the moment.

Vernon RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Jan. 7 at 5:25 p.m., police responded to a report a pick-up had gone through the ice.

There was no one in the Dodge 1500 when it broke through the ice and no one was hurt in the mishap.

“The matter has since been turned over to the Provincial Environmental Protection Division for investigation,” she said.

Noseworthy did not say where on the lake the incident occurred and a check by Castanet on Sunday did not find the vehicle.