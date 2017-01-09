38252

Vernon  

On target for gold medal

- | Story: 185515

Hailey Yablonski was on target at the Okanagan and Kootenay Zone Cadet Biathlon Competition, taking top spot in the Senior Girls 5 km division.

A member of the 63 Kalamalka Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps, Yablonski won gold at the competition on Sunday that saw 25 cadets from the Okanagan, Kamloops and Fernie shoot it out for top spot at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

Yablonski, and other winners of the North Okanagan event, will now head to the provincials Feb. 17-19 at the Whistler Olympic Park.

Top finishers from the provincials will represent Pacific Region Cadets at the National Championships March 2-6, at Marian Bedard Centre in Valcartier, Que.

