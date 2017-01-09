38252

Vernon  

Hairy break in at salon

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for a break in artist with nice hair.

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Jan. 4 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to a commercial alarm at Sally Beauty Supply on 24th Street in the Anderson subdivision.

“An unknown person or persons had forced entry to the business and stolen approximately $4,000 worth of hair extensions,” said Noseworthy.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.  

