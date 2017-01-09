Purse thief sought

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are looking for a purse thief and have released a photo of the suspect.

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said on Jan. 5 at approximately 5 p.m. an elderly woman had her purse stolen while she was shopping at the downtown Safeway in Vernon.

“The purse thief was wearing a large beige jacket, and had long brown hair,” said Noseworthy.

A tip to Castanet said the senior citizen was reaching for some milk when her purse was taken.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.