Thawing pipes starts fire

- | Story: 185448

The current cold snap sent the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Fire Department scrambling Saturday after a home owner started a small fire while trying to thaw out some frozen pipes.

Fire Chief Ian Cummings said the home owner was using a blow torch to thaw the pipes and inadvertently set the wall on fire.

“It was a small fire in the wall, but they had it out before we got there,” said Cummings. “It could have been bad, but disaster was averted”

The call to the Cahill Road home came in just before noon Saturday, Jan. 7.

