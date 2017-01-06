Guilty on 21 charges

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon man has been found guilty on 21 of 22 counts against him in connection with a large drug bust in Vancouver two years ago.

Charges against Ronald Learning, 33, had included possession of restricted handguns, prohibited ammunition, false identification and various illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

The sentence follows a B.C. Supreme Court trial in Vernon that began in late September.

On Jan. 8, 2015, a large quantity of Thai heroin was nabbed by Canada Border Services Agency staff at Vancouver International Airport.

An X-ray inspection of the box found 363.6 grams of heroin hidden in two lamps, according to court documents. Authorities switched the heroin for fake drugs in order to keep the box under surveillance.

Four days later, Learning was arrested in Vernon, when he tried to pick it up.

A search of his home uncovered four handguns, ammunition, more than $10,000 in cash, false identification and drugs.

"Ultimately, I agree with the Crown that all the evidence points to the accused being involved in the business of selling illegal drugs, and the accused’s knowledge and control of the items seized at his residence are consistent with his role as a drug trafficker," Justice G.P. Weatherill said in a written decision.

Learning is already in jail, serving nine years for his part in a massive drug trafficking operation out of Saskatchewan.

The North Okanagan man was convicted of being a courier in a cocaine and ecstasy operation that saw illegal drugs moved into Canada from the U.S. at the Saskatchewan/Montana border.