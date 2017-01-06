38252

Vernon  

Double OD at Sandman

Emergency personnel rushed to the Sandman Suites on 32nd Street Friday afternoon after a report of two unconscious men in one of the apartments.

The two middle-aged males were suffering from an overdose, said Capt. Reinhard Mann of Vernon Fire Rescue.

“Both were given Narcan, were revived and then taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation,” Mann said.

Narcan is the brand name for naloxone which is used as an antidote to opiod overdoses.

While police, fire and ambulance crews are trained in how to combat an overdose, the numbers rose last year due to the prevalence of fentanyl mixed with other street drugs.

“It's still shocking,” agreed Mann. “The worst part, for us, is there are two males down when we get there. We don't know if it's carbon monoxide poisoning, an overdose, anything. We have to determine why they went down first.”

