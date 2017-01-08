37392

Vernon  

Seeking Hockeyville 2017

- | Story: 185351

Kraft Hockeyville has released a new video recapping last fall's win by Lumby and seeking new entries for the title of Hockeyville 2017.

Lumby won out against communities from across Canada, pocketing $100,000 to renovate the aging Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

It also won the rights to host a pre-season NHL game, but due to the Duke arena's size, the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers was held at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The game was broadcast across Canada on Sportsnet.

Communities looking to become Hockeyville 2017 can be nominated at www.KHV2017.ca.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2901305
#406-2040 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$458,800
more details
37407


Send us your News Tips!


37593


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Whisper
Whisper Vernon SPCA >




thetango-dailydose-0106201765

Daily Dose – January 8, 2017

Daily Dose
Bear witness to history in today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1216201673
Daily Dose – January 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
None of us will ever be cool enough…
david_bowie_didnt_know_he_was_dying_during_making_of_final_album.jpg
David Bowie didn’t know he was dying during making of final album
Music
David Bowie received his terminal diagnosis during the making of...
Hammer Trick
Hammer Trick
Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You...
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36531