Seeking Hockeyville 2017

Kraft Hockeyville has released a new video recapping last fall's win by Lumby and seeking new entries for the title of Hockeyville 2017.

Lumby won out against communities from across Canada, pocketing $100,000 to renovate the aging Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

It also won the rights to host a pre-season NHL game, but due to the Duke arena's size, the game between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers was held at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The game was broadcast across Canada on Sportsnet.

Communities looking to become Hockeyville 2017 can be nominated at www.KHV2017.ca.