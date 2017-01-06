More time for biz awards

37392
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline for nominations for the 2017 Business Excellence Awards.

Nominations were set to close Friday but the deadline has now been extended until next Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m.

“Nominations have been pouring in for most categories except for Green Business of the Year and Employer of the Year where we only have a few nominations,“ said Dan Rogers, Chamber general manager.  “We’ve heard that nominations will be forthcoming in those categories but we also realize that people have been busy with Christmas and battling the winter weather so we felt it was best to allow a bit more time for nominations to come in.”

Nominations can be submitted online through the links provided on the Chamber’s website.

This year`s theme is Birthdays, Balloons and Black Ties and will recognize the achievements of the past year in business while also providing an opportunity to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, the City of Vernon’s 125th birthday and the Chamber’s 120th birthday, said Rogers.

The Excellence Awards Gala which is presented by Valley First, is set for Friday Mar. 10th. The finalists in each of the award categories will be announced at the nominees' luncheon on Tuesday Feb. 7th.  Tickets for both events will go on sale to the public later this month.

