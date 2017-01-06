Photo: Getty Images

Both the Vernon and North Okanagan Shuwap school districts are working out how many new teachers will be hired after new funding was made available by the province.

“We have not yet received the exact funding information but estimate we will hire approximately 16 teachers,” said Joe Rogers, superintendent of School District 22.

Rogers met Friday morning to discuss numbers with the head of the Vernon Teachers Association Lisa LaBoucane.

"Of course classes have needed extra support for a really long time," stressed LaBoucane. "This will mean smaller class sizes at our secondary schools and add learning support to our elementary schools and speech-language and counselling."

In Salmon Arm, School District 83 superintendent Glenn Borthistle estimates up to ten teachers could be hired, according to spokesperson Alice Hucul.

Meetings will be held next week “to start figuring everything out,” Hucul said.

The B.C. government said Thursday it was providing $50 million as a first instalment for new teachers in an agreement with the B.C. Teachers' Federation.

The money should create jobs for about 1,100 teachers.

The cash comes after a Supreme Court of Canada decision last year ruled in favour of the teachers' union which wanted smaller class sizes.