Tolko probes mill fire

Photo: Kate Bouey

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m.

A fire at Tolko Industries' planer mill in Lavington was quickly doused Friday morning.

"The fire was discovered just before 11 a.m. in the roof and walls of the welding shop," said Don Hanson, Tolko spokesperson. "Proper protocol was followed, with the alarm activated and initial emergency resources deployed.

"The fire was brought under control by our crews within a few minutes, before the Lavington Fire Department arrived. They remained on the scene to deal with any hot spots."

Coldstream's fire department was also called out to lend support.

Hanson said Tolko is investigating the cause and evaluating the extent of the damage.

UPDATED: 12:00 p.m.

Both Coldstream and Lavington fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire at Tolko Industries in Lavington on Friday morning at 11 a.m.

The company's planer division is on Jeffers Drive.

Lavington Fire Chief Marty Wright said there was a small fire in the interior wall of the planer mill.

Wright said crews at Tolko had it knocked down before outside fire crews arrived at the scene.

"Crews are putting on hot spots," Wright said.