Car slides into Greyhound

Photo: Kate Bouey

There was significant damage done to a car that slid through a stop sign and hit a Greyhound bus at 28th Avenue and 30th Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The two passengers in the car and the 23 people on board the bus were not hurt, said Captain Reinhard Mann of Vernon Fire Rescue.

"It appears the car slid through the stop sign and impacted the bus," Mann said.

Debris was scattered on the road and sidewalk along 30th Street.

Mann says weather conditions and all-season tires could be partly to blame for the accident.

"It's starting to warm up from the cold that we had creating slushy and slippery conditions."