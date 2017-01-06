38252

Vernon  

On pace for record year

- | Story: 185315

The number of tourists to Vernon dropped sharply in October after three record months in a row.

Numbers from the City of Vernon show only $48,901.92 was made that month from the two per cent hotel tax tacked onto room rentals.

October is part of what tourism officials call the 'shoulder season' and efforts are being made to attract more people to the area during that time.

And officials are still delighted with this year's figures which show Vernon on course for a record year in visits to the area.

“We are pacing 11.1 per cent ahead of 2015 for the same period, January to October,” said Angelina Chew, tourism manager. “We had record numbers in February, April, July, August and September with March, May, June and October being second best for that time period.

“We are on pace to have another record year.”

Between Jan.-Oct., the city collected $619,494.48 from the hotel room tax. The money is used to promote the Vernon area.

Meanwhile, Expedia.ca has named Vernon one of the top 17 cities in Canada to visit in 2017.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2667216
2331 Tallus Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$490,895
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Loki
Loki Vernon SPCA >


38231


thetango-fridayfails-0103201717

Friday Fails – January 6, 2017

Galleries
Waste, damage, negligence and more await!
thetango-fridayfails-1214201632
Friday Fails – January 6, 2017 (2)
Galleries
This gallery is brought to you by the letter O. As in...
azealia_banks_mysteriously_disappears_from_facebook.jpg
Azealia Banks mysteriously disappears from Facebook
Music
Azealia Banks' personal Facebook page has vanished from the...
67 year old Ric Flair deadlifts 400lbs
67 year old Ric Flair deadlifts 400lbs
Must Watch
No Rick not “whoa” it’s...
Canadian skeet shooting
Canadian skeet shooting
Must Watch
Safety off boys!


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37070