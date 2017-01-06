On pace for record year

Photo: Tourism Vernon.

The number of tourists to Vernon dropped sharply in October after three record months in a row.

Numbers from the City of Vernon show only $48,901.92 was made that month from the two per cent hotel tax tacked onto room rentals.

October is part of what tourism officials call the 'shoulder season' and efforts are being made to attract more people to the area during that time.

And officials are still delighted with this year's figures which show Vernon on course for a record year in visits to the area.

“We are pacing 11.1 per cent ahead of 2015 for the same period, January to October,” said Angelina Chew, tourism manager. “We had record numbers in February, April, July, August and September with March, May, June and October being second best for that time period.

“We are on pace to have another record year.”

Between Jan.-Oct., the city collected $619,494.48 from the hotel room tax. The money is used to promote the Vernon area.

Meanwhile, Expedia.ca has named Vernon one of the top 17 cities in Canada to visit in 2017.