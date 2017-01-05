Poor air warning

Lavington residents have been warned their air is in poor condition.
The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued an air quality advisory for the North Okanagan community due to high concentrations of fine particulates which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.
People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.
Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease.
Tips to reduce the health risk:
- Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic and areas with wood smoke.
- Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and
- heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.
- Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.
- Stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and reduce indoor sources of pollution such as smoking, vacuuming and use of wood stoves.
- Run an air cleaner. Some room air cleaners - such as HEPA filters - can help reduce indoor particulate levels, provided they are the right size for your home and filters are changed regularly.
- Take shelter in air-conditioned buildings that have large indoor volumes and limited entry of outdoor air.