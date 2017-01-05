Poor air warning

Photo: Getty Images

Lavington residents have been warned their air is in poor condition.

The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued an air quality advisory for the North Okanagan community due to high concentrations of fine particulates which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease.

Tips to reduce the health risk: