Calling all entrepreneurs

A local contest is looking for some up-and-coming entrepreneurs to show what they have.

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is an entrepreneurship competition designed to provide new and start-up businesses the opportunity to “pitch” their idea and be one of three winners sharing prizes worth more than $35,000.

Similar to CBC’s Dragons’ Den, Community Futures and VantageOne Credit Union have teamed up for a third year to offer the program in an effort to support and promote entrepreneurship in the region. “Businesses that were started in 2016, as well as potential start-ups are encouraged to register,” said Leigha Horsfield, Community Futures business manager.

Participants will pitch their business concept to a panel of judges in a presentation that will describe the product or service, the operations of the business and who the target market is. Seven participants will advance to deliver a final presentation and the winners will be announced at an awards event and trade show in April.

Last year’s Enterprize Challenge saw 23 entrepreneurs register.

The winner, Jaye Coward with Farm Bound said the Enterprize Challenge was “a brilliant process, the feedback, exposure and prizes were a perfect launchpad for our business to grow in the community. Since the Enterprize Challenge our weekly extras sale has tripled and our local deliveries have doubled.”

“Our hope is that budding entrepreneurs with great ideas will participate and get support in starting businesses in our region,” said Horsfield.

For more information or to register for the program log onto EnterprizeChallenge.ca.