They stole my dead dog

Photo: Contributed

A North Okanagan family is pleading for the return of some cherished items taken during a break in.

On Dec. 30 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., a home in the Fosthall Drive area of Coldstream was broken into.

RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy says numerous items were stolen, including three iPads, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a computer and numerous watches, rings and earrings.

“The family is particularly devastated with the theft of two irreplaceable items, and is hoping the public can assist in their return. The first is a custom ceramic coin bank belonging to one of the young children. It has a picture of a small boy and a woman on it. The second is a veterinarian cardboard box containing the remains of the family's recently deceased dog,” said Noseworthy.

RCMP are appealing to anyone with information about this crime, or the location of the stolen items to contact the police at 250-545-7171, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.