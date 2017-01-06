Military history focus of talk

38252
The history of the military in the Okanagan will be at the centre of a presentation by the Greater Museum and Archives.

As part of the museum's speaker series, Jim Wood, UBC Okanagan history professor will touch on the organization of new militia regiments in BC in the first decade of the 20th century, including the Okanagan's own British Columbia Dragoons.

Soldiers and Settlers: Early History of the Canadian Militia in the Okanagan Valley will be presented Jan. 9 from 7-8 p.m., at the museum, 3009-32nd Ave.

Wood will explain how the difficulties of raising new regiments in B.C. were overcome by the efforts of local communities, and how citizen soldiering became a prominent feature of the Okanagan's social landscape in the years before the First World War.

Wood has taught history at several post-secondary institutions across Canada and is a published military history writer, as well as an army reserve officer in the British Columbia Dragoons.

Admission to the talk is by donation.

