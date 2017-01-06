38252

Vernon  

Broken pipes, big job

The number of water main breaks in Vernon should tell the story but a study into the state of the city's infrastructure is underway and should be completed in the next few months.

“The study looks at what we need to replace immediately and in the longer term,” said Zee Marcolin, Greater Vernon Water manager.

“What is the percentage of pipes that need replaced?” Coldstream director Doug Dirk asked during a meeting of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee.

“I'm not going to hazard a guess,” replied Marcolin.“We have a lot of infrastructure to upgrade.”

And it is not just the age of the pipes that is causing the problems.

“Unfortunately we have discovered a lot more corrosive soil than we thought.”

The soil eats aways at pipes made from copper, cast iron, ductile iron and steel, according to John Lord, project engineer.

“Concrete pipes can also have this issue because they have embedded metal in them.”

Lord pointed to a water main break on 39th Street, at Argyle and Okanagan Avenue, earlier this year that destroyed 100 metres of road. He said that was due to corrosion of the pipe.

Most pipes used now are made of PVC and other materials that do not have the same issues while metal components are coated, he said.

