Man arrested for break ins

A Vernon man is facing numerous charges following a pair of break and enters.

William Mathieson, 37, was caught breaking into a residence in the 3400 block of 35th Ave in Vernon on Jan. 3.

Mathieson is also a suspect in a break in at an Alexis Park area home where four children were sleeping at the time.

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said at approximately 2 p.m., Jan. 3, RCMP received a call from a man who stated someone had just broken into his house.

“When he confronted the intruder, the man assaulted him and fled,” said Noseworthy. “Several neighbours witnessed the man fleeing the scene and apprehended him a few blocks away, (and held him) until police arrived and arrested him.”

The man whose house was broken into suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Noseworthy said an investigation by RCMP tied the suspect to another residential break and enter which occurred on Jan. 2, at a residence in the 4200 block of 34th St in Vernon.

“In that incident, a woman called police to advise that she had left her four children asleep in her residence while she dropped her spouse off at work,” said Noseworthy. “When she returned to her residence at approximately 9 a.m. she noticed several items, mostly electronic devices, were missing.”

Witnesses saw a man fleeing the residence on foot.

Mathieson is facing charges of break and enter, assault and possession of break-in instruments for the incident on Jan. 3.

He is also facing a charge of break and enter for the incident on Jan. 2.

Furthermore, he was found to have outstanding warrants for break and enter and theft.

Mathieson has been remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.

