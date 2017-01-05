37392

Vernon  

Search for wanted man

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking the public's assistance in locating an Okanagan man who is wanted on multiple warrants for offences including assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter, mischief, theft and failure to comply with a probation order. 

Steven Ross Sandman, 38, is described as a 6-foot-one-inch Caucasian male weighing 200 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

"Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Sandman to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.

No other information was released.

