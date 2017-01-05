Search for wanted man

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking the public's assistance in locating an Okanagan man who is wanted on multiple warrants for offences including assault with a weapon, assault, break and enter, mischief, theft and failure to comply with a probation order.

Steven Ross Sandman, 38, is described as a 6-foot-one-inch Caucasian male weighing 200 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

"Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Sandman to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson.

No other information was released.