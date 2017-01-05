Dark sky too costly?

Photo: City of Vernon

It may sound like science fiction but the dark sky movement is a campaign to reduce light pollution.

However cost may prohibit such a policy for outside lighting at Vernon's proposed arena beside Kal Tire Place.

“It's something that people appreciate,” said chair Juliette Cunningham during a meeting of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Thursday. “It makes a huge difference.”

“We are re-using existing lights (from the parking lot),” said Doug Ross, head of recreation services for the City of Vernon. “Shielding just a few would not have that great of an impact.”

Ross suggested the policy be incorporated for facilities being built in the future.

Later, Ross said that upgrading the lights was not part of the scope of the project which has a fixed, $13 million price tag.

“We're trying to be as efficient as possible to save the taxpayers money.”

Cunningham later said there had been some complaints from Vernon residents about lighting that is too bright, including around Kal Tire Place.

"If you're up in the higher elevations and looking down on it, it is an issue."

She said the city and the regional district should consider a dark sky policy in urban design.

The arena project is expected to go to tender Jan. 9 with a closing date of Feb. 15.