38252
36358

Vernon  

Dark sky too costly?

- | Story: 185230

It may sound like science fiction but the dark sky movement is a campaign to reduce light pollution.

However cost may prohibit such a policy for outside lighting at Vernon's proposed arena beside Kal Tire Place.

“It's something that people appreciate,” said chair Juliette Cunningham during a meeting of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee Thursday. “It makes a huge difference.”

“We are re-using existing lights (from the parking lot),” said Doug Ross, head of recreation services for the City of Vernon. “Shielding just a few would not have that great of an impact.”

Ross suggested the policy be incorporated for facilities being built in the future.

Later, Ross said that upgrading the lights was not part of the scope of the project which has a fixed, $13 million price tag.

“We're trying to be as efficient as possible to save the taxpayers money.”

Cunningham later said there had been some complaints from Vernon residents about lighting that is too bright, including around Kal Tire Place.

"If you're up in the higher elevations and looking down on it, it is an issue."

She said the city and the regional district should consider a dark sky policy in urban design.

The arena project is expected to go to tender Jan. 9 with a closing date of Feb. 15.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2921008
Big White Chalet Suite
$275,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


34963


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Katara
Katara Vernon SPCA >




thetango-tipjars-0105201786

Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money

Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Must Watch
Interesting how each person has such wildly different styles.
amber_heard_accuses_johnny_depp_of_punishing_her_with_drawn_out_divorce_battle.jpg
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘punishing’ her with drawn out divorce battle
Showbiz
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of punishing her by drawing...
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37524
36358