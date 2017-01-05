Vernon ambassadors sought

Photo: Rogers Hometown Hockey

Hockey mad or Vernon proud, Rogers Hometown Hockey is offering some short-term employment for people who would like to act as ambassadors during the two-day weekend event in Vernon later this month.

“At the moment, we are sitting at 21 potential hires, with an ultimate goal of hiring 41 people,” said Phil Azer, event organizer. “We are looking for energetic brand ambassadors with a positive attitude.”

He said responsibilities will vary – from running the festival games and promotional activities, signing consumers up for a contest to win a Chrysler Pacifica or walking event goers through virtual reality experiences. Training will be provided.

Ambassadors will be paid and are required to be on hand throughout the Jan. 21-22 event, until after the NHL broadcast with Ron MacLean has finished.

More information can be found online.