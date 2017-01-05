Rain washes away profits

Photo: Contributed

All the rain that fell over the summer months has had some effect on the coffers of Greater Vernon Water as people kept their sprinklers off.

“2015 was considered a 'dry' year and 2016 was more of a ‘wet’ year. Metered consumption revenue in 2016 is projected to be approximately $500,000 less than 2015,” stated Stephen Banmen, North Okanagan Regional District treasurer.

While some of the loss will be covered, any shortfall would likely come from reserves, said Banmen.

Greater Vernon Water's $34.4 million 2017 budget has been given conditional approval.

Operations are estimated to cost $15,784,015 this year while the capital budget is set at $18,634,015.

The utility's budget was given the OK Thursday by the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and now goes to the North Okanagan Regional District board for final approval.

Some of the bigger items budgeted by GVW include approximately $1 million for hydro electric power and $770,000 for water treatment chemicals.

Included in the budget is a 3.7 per cent hike in water rates.

But Coldstream director Doug Dirk has asked for a review of the rate changes.

"We're not comfortable with entrenching three-year rates into the policy," Dirk told the district board. "To justify the rates each year is an important process."