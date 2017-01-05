37392
35992

Vernon  

Rain washes away profits

- | Story: 185218

All the rain that fell over the summer months has had some effect on the coffers of Greater Vernon Water as people kept their sprinklers off.

“2015 was considered a 'dry' year and 2016 was more of a ‘wet’ year. Metered consumption revenue in 2016 is projected to be approximately $500,000 less than 2015,” stated Stephen Banmen, North Okanagan Regional District treasurer.

While some of the loss will be covered, any shortfall would likely come from reserves, said Banmen.

Greater Vernon Water's $34.4 million 2017 budget has been given conditional approval.

Operations are estimated to cost $15,784,015 this year while the capital budget is set at $18,634,015.

The utility's budget was given the OK Thursday by the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and now goes to the North Okanagan Regional District board for final approval.

Some of the bigger items budgeted by GVW include approximately $1 million for hydro electric power and $770,000 for water treatment chemicals.

Included in the budget is a 3.7 per cent hike in water rates.

But Coldstream director Doug Dirk has asked for a review of the rate changes.

"We're not comfortable with entrenching three-year rates into the policy," Dirk told the district board. "To justify the rates each year is an important process."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Katara
Katara Vernon SPCA >




Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone

Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his mouth.
nicki_minaj_confirms_split_from_meek_mill.jpg
Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill
Music
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from rapper boyfriend Meek...
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Polar bear cubs see the world for the first time
Must Watch
This sincerely warms our cockles, which we thought were forever...
thetango-bestofseven-0104201768
Best of Seven – Yoga Pants
Galleries
You just can’t argue with the power of yoga pants. Vote for...
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Calling in “sick” to places you don’t work
Must Watch
This actually made me nervous hearing him absolutely destroying...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36358