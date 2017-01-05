37392
People are being invited to get cold for a cause.

The annual Coldest Night of the Year walk takes place on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 25 and will raise some cold, hard cash for the Upper Room Mission.

“By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter. Participants choose to walk either the five or 10 kilometre route, and raise funds to aid the work of the Upper Room Mission,” said Lisa Anderson, mission event director.

The mission will be hosting a launch party Thursday Jan. 12 from 5:30-6:30pm at the mission, 3403-27th Ave., where people can learn more about the event, how to sign up a team, check out the new routes and more.

This is the Upper Room Mission's fifth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, and officials are hoping to raise $50,000 for their work with the less fortunate families and individuals in Vernon.

“Funds raised at this event will go towards the 2017 food budget,” said Anderson. “In 2016, the mission’s Food Security Program served close to 90,000 hot meals to those in need. The mission’s Healthy Snack Program also falls under food security, and feeds over 250 local school aged children and youth in Vernon.”

Some 30 teams, including staff and friends of the URM are expected to brave the cold winter's night.

“Last February, the walk saw 265 participants, so new routes and a larger venue were needed for this year,” said Anderson, adding the walk begins and ends at the Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45, 3103-30th St., where walkers will register, turn in the results of their fundraising efforts and return at the end of the evening for a warm celebration meal.

“The theme for this year is “Polaroids” so there will be a photo booth, as well as a contest to enter your own walk day photos for a chance to win some amazing prizes,” said Anderson.

More information on the walk can be found online.

