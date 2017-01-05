37392

Vernon  

Yuletide thief sought

RCMP are asking the general public to help solve a break and enter that happened two days before Christmas.

On Dec. 23, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Napa Auto Parts on 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

“Police attended and confirmed that an unknown person had broken a window, entered the business, and stolen a portable TIG 200 ACDC Welding System,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Surveillance video shows a white truck which was used to arrive and flee from the scene.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding the crime, or the vehicle, to contact the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.

