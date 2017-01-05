37392

Vernon  

Hwy 97 'extreme black ice'

Story: 185189

Motorists are being warned Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country is treacherous.

A layer of snow has created hazardous driving conditions resulting in at least two accidents.

Jon Manchester described the highway as “extreme black ice.”

A compact car is on its roof in the ditch of the southbound lane between Dump Hill and the Predator Ridge turnoff.

And north of Crystal Waters Road, a two-car accident has blocked the northbound lanes.

Driver are being urged to use extreme caution on the busy stretch of road.

