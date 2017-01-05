37392
Despite winning eleventh-hour support from some electoral area politicians in the Greater Vernon area, Camille Martens knows the fight to keep her gym open is not yet over.

The former Olympian and national champ has run the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club on East Vernon Road since 2009.

A health and safety complaint lodged with the North Okanagan Regional District in February 2015 was the beginning of a bureaucratic battle that almost ended with the closure of the gym.

However a deluge of letters, emails and a large public turnout at Wednesday's meeting of the North Okanagan Regional District board all contributed to a turnaround. Vernon and Coldstream politicians were also behind her.

A positive vote at that meeting means that district staff must prepare a bylaw amendment to legalize Marten's gym while the politicians support her application to the Agricultural Land Commission for a non-farm based business.

“I'm glad that the voice of the people has pushed for some change and I just feel for anyone who wouldn't have this kind of support, who would go through this same kind of ordeal,” said Martens.

“I feel grateful for the incredible support. I'm grateful for the support that we have from city council and the whole regional district board, I mean the fact that all of them would support us to do this is a wonderful thing and I'm glad that the community, rising up, was able to bring light to that.”

Martens said the battle to keep the popular gym running while facing health and safety inspections that found nothing wrong and then a non-compliance issue has been a “two-year nightmare that has been phenomenally exhausting.”

The athlete also called for an investigation into the original complaint.

“The original complaint was launched from inside this (NORD) office from one of their employees and they never thought themselves to look into it,” Martens said.

The next step will be a hearing before the Agriculture Land Commission where Martens is hoping to win approval to use the land for non-farm use.

The board of directors has given its full backing.

Mayor Akbal Mund said all letters and emails from her supporters should also be presented to the commission.

“No one wants the facility to close and that was evident,” said Mund. “It was good we had the community out en masse to support this and I think the more letters we can get in support of rhythmic gymnastics from our community – when we forward the application to the ALC – the better.”

