37392
36358

Vernon  

Olympian's gym supported

- | Story: 185159

In the end, Camille Marten's Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club received full support from the North Okanagan Regional District board.

The former national champion and Olympian was surrounded by about 150 supporters who watched Wednesday as electoral area directors gave first reading to a recommendation that would legalize the gym even though it sits in the Agricultural Land Reserve. Just last week, most had planned to do the opposite.

Electoral area c director Mike Macnabb read from a written statement ahead of the vote stating the gym exceeded permitted home-based business use due to its size and there was concern it could erode the agricultural land base.

“But these are special circumstances,” added Macnabb, acknowledging public support and the limited impact on the land.

The club is highly successful and an outpouring of support in the form of emails and letters over the past week forced a rethink.

Supporters cheered when Vernon director Brian Quiring said that building permit compliance should be taken out of the recommendation since it passed inspection when the gym opened in 2009.

“She's been through enough,” said Quiring. “From a health and safety standpoint the facility will work and it should be taken off the table. We don't need to go there.”

“I fear this is going to cost the Martens a significant amount of money,” said Vernon director Catherine Lord.

However, Quiring and Lord were overruled.

“The B.C. building code has to be met,” said David Sewell, NORD's chief admininistration officer.

Following the first vote, the full board voted unanimously to support a submission to the Agriculture Land Commission asking the Martens' land be approved for non-farm use.

Board chair Bob Fleming said he hoped for a fairly prompt decision from the ALC to move the matter forward.

"It is extremely unlikely they will turn it down but I can't make a prediction," Fleming said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


38123


Real Estate
2928113
5346 Signet Cr
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,195,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


38138


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Chloe
Chloe Vernon SPCA >




thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201740

Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017

Galleries
Weirdness comes in all shapes, sizes, and packages…
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201728
Weird Wednesday – January 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Worlds are starting to collide.
screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-2-57-35-pm
Arsenal striker scores an unbelievable goal
Must Watch
It’s the first day of 2017 and Arsenal’s Olivier...
debra_messing_quashes_will_grace_revival_rumors.jpg
Debra Messing quashes Will & Grace revival rumors
Showbiz
Debra Messing has shot down actor Leslie Jordan's comments...
thetango-movieposters-0103201717slider
Turning random people’s photos into movie posters
Galleries
Reddit user Your_Post_As_A_Movie has a special power, and...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34253
36358