Looking for good citizens

Photo: jcivernon.com

JCI Vernon is looking for the next Good Citizen of the year.

“The Good Citizen of the Year award is given to a citizen who has made a positive impact on the community through their continued community involvement,” said Robbie Hoyte of JCI Vernon.

Nomination letters can be emailed to [email protected] , or dropped off in person at Illusions Hair & Body, 7-2601 Hwy 6.

All nominations must include letters describing why the person being nominated should receive the award, their contributions to the community and the nominator’s contact information.

Deadline for nominations is Jan. 20.