Tax on a tax online

Photo: Getty Images

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is supporting Vernon city councillor Bob Spiers' parliamentary e-petition against a federal tax that is levied on top of B.C.'s carbon tax.

“I hate tax on tax & was glad to sign Bob Spiers's new HoC petition to have feds stop GST on carbon tax,” tweeted Jordan Bateman, Canadian Taxpayers Federation director, who posted a link to the petition.

The so-called 'tax on a tax' petition protests “the amount of money being siphoned off to Ottawa for the GST (Goods and Services Tax) being charged on the carbon tax,” explained Spiers, adding that an estimated $63 million from B.C. was paid in 2016 fiscal year.

The Alberta government has just imposed a carbon tax which is also being taxed by the federal government to the tune of an estimated $60 million this year, Spiers said.

The councillor hopes Canadians from across the country will sign his petition but points out he needs just 500 signatures for it to make its way onto the floor of the House of Commmons.

The petition has been sponsored by North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold. It is open for signature until May 4.

Petition to the Government of Canada

Whereas: The Government of British Columbia instituted a carbon tax in 2008 and the federal government GST (currently at 5%) is still being charged on this carbon tax.

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to eliminate the GST being charged on this or any other future carbon tax enacted by the provinces or territories.