Arrest in brazen robbery

Crystal Brook is resting a little easier knowing a suspect who is believed to have broken into her home has been arrested.

On Monday, Jan. 2, at around 9 a.m., Brook stepped out of her Alexis Park home for a few minutes to take her husband to work. When she returned 15 minutes later, she found her house had been robbed while four of her children slept in their beds.

On Wednesday, Brook told Castanet that police had made an arrest in the brazen morning robbery.

Police have not released the name of the suspect and Brook said none of the stolen items, which included a Playstation 4, games, a tablet and an iPhone, were recovered.

“It feels good he has been caught,” said Brook.

Castanet has called the RCMP for comment.

