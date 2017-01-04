37392

Vernon  

BMX phenom is No. 1

He's not even 10 years old, but already Toran Edwards is one of the best BMX racers in the nation.

The nine-year-old Vernon phenom currently holds district, provincial and national No. 1 rankings in his age group.

“He also is ranked third for all boys of all ages in Canada for points standing,” said his mom, Naomi Shaw.

Later this month Edwards, who races out of the Vernon BMX Club, will be heading south of the border to compete.

“He will be racing his first U.S race Jan.13-15 in Las Vegas, Nevada,” said Shaw, adding Edwards was recently factory sponsored by the CBS/Rift/Tangent factory team.

