Light a Bulb surpasses goal

Photo: Getty Images

Once again, Vernon residents dug deep and not only helped the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb Campaign reach its goal, but surpass it.

When the annual campaign launched in December, 2016 it had a target of $250,000, but donors took their giving a step farther and the campaign raised $280,000.

“Every donation we received was important in making this happen. We want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to Light a Bulb for better health care in the North Okanagan,” said Kevin Arbuckle, Light a Bulb chairperson.

Funds raised from Light a Bulb will purchase high-definition camera heads and control units for VJH operating rooms.

Benefits of the new equipment include enabling surgeons to perform keyhole surgeries for faster healing due to smaller incisions, less pain and less chance of infection.

The technology also provides improved visualization in the surgical field with brighter images in dark areas of the body, particularly in ear, nose and throat surgeries.

More than 3,000 surgeries are performed each year at VJH, with nearly one-third being laparoscopic. This new equipment will help deliver better health outcomes for North Okanagan residents.