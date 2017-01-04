37392

Vernon  

Sally Ann says thanks

Vernon residents reached into their pockets for the Salvation Army's Christmas kettle and mail out campaigns.

The organization did not reach its $500,000 goal but, $435,720.36 was raised during December, reported Stefan Reid, spokesperson for the House of Hope.

“We are beyond grateful to this wonderful and very supportive community for us to provide hope to the people we serve,” said Reid. “All of these funds that have been raised will stay right here in Vernon to help our community. This will now allow us to keep providing the programs that we offer, as we are much more than just a food bank.

Although it was a struggle at times to find volunteers to man them, the kettles raised $150,626 and the mail campaign raised $285,094.

Reid also thanked Vernon businesses that allowed the kettles in their stores.

“We also distributed 662 Christmas hampers. With these hampers, the community helped give these families a full Christmas meal that they could enjoy together.”

