Structure fire in Winfield

Neighbours said flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a Winfield home Tuesday evening after a chimney fire spread into the main structure of the house.

The flames have since been knocked down by the numerous firefighters that were on the scene.

Not only did fire crews have to battle the flames, but also the weather with temperatures reaching the -16C mark.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the home.

- with files from David Wylie

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Lake Country.

Few details are available at this time, but Castanet has been told a chimney fire got into the structure of a home on Petty Road in Winfield.

The call came in just before 7:30 p.m.

